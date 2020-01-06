Fort Campbell Increases Security Amid Iran Tensions

As tensions continue to rise between the United States and Iran, Kentucky military bases remain on high alert, with new security measures in place for those going in and out.

Active duty soldiers at Fort Campbell are keeping a watchful eye close to home.

As the threat of war looms, Garrison Commander Colonel Jeremy Bell—-out of an abundance of caution-—has ordered increased security at the military base.

That’s affecting active duty soldiers, along with retired military members who spoke to their own experience.

“Bases do that during tensions and higher alert ratings. It’s common they’ll do that. Especially a large base like this,” explained Mike Calvin, a retired Senior Airman.

There’s presently no credible threat to the base.

But traffic control at each gate has stepped up, as people coming to work, contractors, and those living at and visiting the base come by.

“It’s more difficult, but like you say, it is a military base, and that’s how it is during increased alert levels. It happens like that,” added the retired Air Force Veteran.

Because of operational security, Fort Campbell representatives couldn’t elaborate on what those additional security measures are.

They did however share they will continue to spot check vehicles coming in, and take a close look at IDs.

Long lines backed traffic out to the street for some.

But for others, it seemed just like business as usual, including for those who were previously stationed at Fort Campbell.

“It’s like a normal day. I know how Fort Campbell locks things down when it’s necessary. I felt safe. I felt safer in there than I do out here,” said Manuel Orona, a retired Army Sergeant.

The new security measures will stay in place until base leadership determines otherwise.

In the meantime, those arriving are making their own preparations.

“Expect longer wait times when you’re coming onto a military base when it’s increased alerts. But for me, I’ve been through it in years past so it’s not a big deal for me,” Calvin said.

And hoping for the best.

“We don’t want anything but a positive outcome. Iran is a large country. It’s a hard place to have operations and to occupy for the military. It could be protracted and we know what that is in the Middle East,” Calvin said.

