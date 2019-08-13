Former Webster Co. Teacher Sentenced in Child Pornography Case

A former Webster County teacher that pleaded guilty to distributing and receiving child pornography was sentenced.

Tuesday morning in Owensboro, Lucia Jenkins was sentenced to 60 months of imprisonment, followed by a ten year period of supervised release.

She is still slated to appear on similar charges in Webster County Court on September 11th at 11 a.m. to enter a plea.

