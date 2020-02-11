Former Vanderburgh Co. Prosecutor’s Office Employee Files Complaint Against Prosecutor Nicholas Hermann

On February 7, 2020, a former employee of the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office, represented by Danks & Danks, filed suit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Indiana against Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nicholas Hermann.

The employee says that she attended a work conference in Chicago at Hermann’s request, where she claims Hermann isolated and attempted to victimize her in his hotel room.

According to the former employee, Hermann allegedly made numerous unwanted sexual advances, threw her over his shoulder to prevent her from leaving the room, openly displayed his handgun, and even handcuffed the woman. She claims that she was forced to flee the hotel room, as Hermann tried to block her escape.

A statement was made by Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office Director of Media Relations Jessica Powers, which states:

“We were made aware today that Danks & Danks filed suit in federal court on behalf of a former employee. This allegation was previously investigated by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Following the investigation, the EEOC issued a dismissal of the claim on Nov 12, 2019. As this is an ongoing legal matter, our office will have no further public comment.”

A number of other accusations were made against Hermann in the complaint filed by the former employee, such as defamatory rumors, a hostile work environment, and retaliation.

Pursuant to the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, Hermann must file a written response to the former employee’s lawsuit.

