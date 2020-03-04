Former Vanderburgh Co. Deputy Coroner Accused of Stealing Money During Death Investigation

An Evansville fire captain and former Vanderburgh County Deputy Coroner has been accused of stealing money during a death investigation.

According to police records, 47-year-old Christopher Leduc of Newburgh, Indiana, is being charged with Official Misconduct and Theft.

In February, Evansville police were investigating a death at a home on Newburgh Road.

Police say that after former-Deputy Coronor Leduc was investigating, the family of the victim realized several hundred dollars had gone missing. That money was allegedly later discovered in Leduc’s coroner’s bag.

When police searched his locker at the fire station and his home, they say they found pills from two different victims from other death investigations.

Nearly ten pill bottles were found in Leduc’s trash.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office bookings show that Leduc was arrested and booked earlier Monday night around 7:00 p.m.

Leduc has been suspended by the fire station without pay and the Warrick County Coroner says they removed him from their schedule in February.

But – he’s also a candidate for the Warrick County Coroner.

Leduc was originally scheduled to be in court Tuesday afternoon, however, his appearance has now been pushed back to next week.

