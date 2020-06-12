Former University of Evansville Administrator Dies at 89

Longtime University of Evansville administrator and member of the Evansville community Thornton Patberg has passed away at the age of 89-years-old, the University announced on Thursday.

In June of 1957, Patberg began a 39-year career at the UE where he was first Director of Admissions, then Vice President of Student Affairs and finally Vice President of Development.

Patberg was a long-time resident of Evansville and was born on August 19, 1930, near Stendal, Indiana. He passed away at his home on Thursday, June 11.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Melba Patberg, three children, three grandchildren, and a great-grandson.

A short memorial service for Patberg will be held in the garden of the Methodist Temple on June 14.

Comments

comments