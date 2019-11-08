Former UE Student Acquitted in Rape Case

A former student at the University of Evansville was acquited of a rape charge in Vanderburgh County Circuit court after a two-day trial.

Trenton McCorkle was found not guilty of a rape charge Friday afternoon. McCorkle faced three to 16 years in prison before the jury returned the acquittal after deliberating for just 25 minutes.

He was also found not guilty following a trial last November regarding another alleged victim.

McCorkle was expelled from UE in spring 2016 for those allegations.

