Former UE Star and Utah Jazz Coaching Legend Jerry Sloan Dies

Former Evansville star and Utah Jazz coaching legend Jerry Sloan passed away Friday morning, due to complications from Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia at the age of 78.

Sloan was an all-state player at McLeansboro High School in Illinois before heading to the Aces from 1962 to 1965. After a very successful campaign with the Purple Aces that included two Division II titles, he was selected as the fourth overall pick in the 1965 draft.

Sloan’s professional playing career was cut short due to injuries, but he went on to become a Hall of Famer as a bench boss. Sloan was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2009 after a 26-year head-coaching career, 23 of them with the Jazz, and finished his career with the third most wins in NBA history.

