Former U.S. Sen. Richard Lugar of Indiana Dies at Age 87

Former U.S. Sen. Richard Lugar of Indiana has died.

The 87-year old longtime Senator passed away at the Inova Fairfax Heart and Vascular Institute in Virginia.

Lugar was a foreign policy expert and Rhodes Scholar who spent 8 years as mayor of Indianapolis before being elected to the U.S. Senate. He served in the Senate from 1977-2013, after losing his reelection big to Richard Murdock in the primary. Murdock went on to lose to Sen. Joe Donnelly in the general election that year.

Many political pundits believe Lugar’s reputation for working with Democrats likely caused him to lose that election.

He collaborated with Democratic Sen. Sam Nunn on a program under which the U.S. paid to dismantle and secure thousands of nuclear warheads and missiles in the former Soviet states after the Cold War ended.

Lugar was also a supporter of gun control, and has supported gun legislation and weapons bans and even received an F rating from the National Rifle Association of America.

To read more about Sen. Lugar and his legacy, click here:

CBS News takes a look back at the life and legacy of Sen. Lugar

Comments

comments