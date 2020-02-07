Former Trooper’s Ex-Wife Reacts to New Charges

A former Indiana State Trooper steps down from his post after he was arrested for arson and now faces a charge for animal cruelty. Investigators say Trooper Jeremy Galloway’s two dogs died in a fire that he started on purpose for insurance money.

“When I think of Jeremy Galloway, I think of an actual monster,” says Galloway’s ex-wife, Kimberly Pounds. She says her and Galloway’s marriage was anything but joyful and loving. “I lived in fear this whole time and twenty years after the fact, I’m still fearing this man.”

When investigators contacted Pounds, wanting to talk to her about Jeremy Galloway possibly setting his own house on fire, she wasn’t entirely surprised. Although, ISP still had to ask her why she thought Galloway would set his property on fire.

“They were like, ‘But why would you think that?’ and I said, ‘Because he’s done it before,'” says Pounds.

She tells 44News something similar happened to their home when she wanted out of the marriage.

“Right when I said, ‘I’m going to come and get my stuff out of our home,’ it was three days after I told him that, it [our home] went up in flames,” says Pounds. She’s relieved Galloway was arrested Tuesday on arson and insurance fraud charges.

On Wednesday, Galloway resigned as a state trooper. Then on Friday, he was hit with animal cruelty charges since both of his dogs died in that fire.

“He doesn’t have the capability of loving human beings or animals,” says Pounds. “If a cat came into our yard, he would kill it with a 22. When he moved me away from our family, a coyote came up by the back door and he got a gun and blew it’s head off. He thought that was funny.”

Pounds says she saw the red flags, she just wishes she would have spoken up sooner. Although, it brings tears of relief to her eyes knowing he’s been caught.

“It’s a huge relief for me that justice is being served and he’s not getting away with it again,” says Pounds.

Comments

comments