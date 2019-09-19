Former Tri-State Teacher Arrested on Attempted Child Seduction Charges

A former teacher from Princeton Community High School, facing charges of attempted child seduction, is now in custody.

44-year-old Gary Kinswa was taken into custody Thursday in Gibson County.

During his team teaching at the school, Kinswa was accused of sending inappropriate text messages and emails to a student. He was later charged with theft for allegedly stealing cash from a school account.

A warrant was issued for Kinswa’s arrest on September 9, and he was taken to the Gibson County jail Thursday morning.

