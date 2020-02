Less than a minute

Less than a minute

A former Indiana State Trooper pled not guilty during his Wednesday afternoon court appearance.

Jeremy Galloway is accused of setting fire to his Tell City property in October.

He was arrested on February 4 on arson and insurance fraud charges.

He also facing an animal cruelty charge for two dogs that were killed in the fire.

After his arrest, Galloway resigned from the force.

Comments

comments