Former President Jimmy Carter Taken to Georgia Hospital Monday

Former President Jimmy Carter was taken to a hospital Monday night after falling in his Plains, Georgia home.

Carter fell and fractured his pelvis. A spokeswoman for the former president says the fracture is minor and that he was in good spirits. This is the third time this year that the 95-year-old Carter fell and had to be hospitalized.

This past spring, Carter had to have hip replacement surgery from a fall. This past month, Carter fell and required to have 14 stiches. He traveled the next day to Nashville, Tennessee for a Habitat for Humanity home build.

Carter is the oldest living former president in U.S. history.

