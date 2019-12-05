Former Posey Co. Sheriff’s Office Employee Accused of Stealing Over $18,000

A former employee at the Posey County Sheriff’s Office is accused of stealing over $18,000 from the county.

Trinity Tucker, 42, of Mt. Vernon is accused of stealing $18, 621.37 from the sheriff’s office between January 2015 and December 2018. Tucker resigned from her position in February 2019.

According to Indiana State Police, Tucker worked as the secretary at the sheriff’s office. She was responsible for collecting all money coming into the sheriff’s office and for making all deposits into their bank account.

The alleged missing funds occurred during former Sheriff Greg Oeth’s term in office.

Tucker was arrested Thursday afternoon and faces four counts of theft. She was lodge in the Posey County Jail where she posted bond and was released.

