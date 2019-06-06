Former Planet Fitness Employee Arrested for Video Voyeurism

A former Planet Fitness employee has been arrested for video voyeurism. Henderson police launched an investigation after a hidden camera had been installed in one of the tanning rooms at Planet Fitness.

Evidence gathered in the investigation led to the arrest of third shift employee Denzel Frazier, 24, of Morganfield, KY. Subsequent investigation discovered that the camera had only been in the tanning room for a matter of minutes and only one member had used the tanning bed during that time period.

Investigators believe this has not happened in the past and that this is an isolated event with only one victim.

Frazier is lodged at the Henderson County Detention Center with no bond.

