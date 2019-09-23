Former NBA Star Andre Emmett Killed in Dallas

The family of former NBA player Andre Emmett says he was shot and killed in Dallas early Monday morning.

The 37-year-old was found dead lying on the side of a road by a bystander at 2:30 a.m.

Emmett was transported to a local hospital for a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Emmett played at Texas Tech and was No. 36 draft pick in 2004. He played two NBA seasons with the Nets and Grizzlies.

There has yet to be an arrest made in this case.

Authorities say this is an ongoing investigation.

Photo courtesy: CBS News

