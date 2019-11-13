Former Magistrate to Fill Porter County Circuit Court Vacancy

Mary DeBoer will succeed Judge Mary Harper and fill the Porter County Circuit Court vacancy, Governor Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday. Judge Harper, who will retire on December 31, holds the title of the longest-serving woman in the Indiana judiciary.

Following her graduation from law school, DeBoer served as a deputy prosecutor in Starke and Porter counties. DeBoer has also been in private practice. Since 2011, she has served as a magistrate for the Porter County Superior Courts in Valparaiso.

DeBoer earned her undergraduate degree from Western Michigan University and her law degree from Valparaiso University School of Law. She will be sworn into office on a date to be determined.

