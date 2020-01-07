Former Kentucky Official Charged for Misuse of Funds

The Kentucky State Police have charged a former elected official for misuse of funds.

In January 2019, KSP were asked by the newly elected Graves Commonwealth’s Attorney, Richie Kemp, to investigate David L. Hargrove for allegations that he used public funds for personal expenses.

Hargrove was the Graves County Commonwealth’s Attorney until Jan. 1, 2019.

The investigation looked at the use of court-ordered forfeiture funds, and how those funds were used.

Over the course of the several-month investigation, several subpoenas were executed in order to obtain financial records pertaining to deposits and withdrawals from the account in question.

Multiple debits from the forfeiture account for non-qualifying expenses were discovered.

On Jan. 6, 2020, a KSP detective testified before a Grand Jury regarding the findings of the investigation.

The case was moved to Franklin County due to Hargrove’s previous role as Commonwealth’s Attorney in Graves County.

After the Grand Jury later returned a single felony indictment for Abuse of Public Trust, Over $10,000, a Class C Felony, Franklin Circuit Court issued a criminal summons for Hargrove.

On Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, Hargrove was served with the criminal summons, which ordered him to appear before the Franklin County Circuit Court on Jan. 31, 2020.

