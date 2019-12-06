Former Kentucky Labor Cabinet Employee Awarded Settlement

A former employee with the Kentucky labor cabinet was awarded more than $150,000 after claiming she was fired while protesting alongside teachers earlier this year at the state capitol.

A Louisville attorney representing Charissa Cooke-Adams says the labor cabinet has agreed to pay out $158,200 to his client.

Cooke-Adams says she was fired from her job as a Workers Compensation Paralegal after she went to the statehouse in protest of teacher pensions.

Comments

comments