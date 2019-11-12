Former IU Hoosier Joins United Fidelity Bank Team

United Fidelity Bank is pleased to announce that Derek Elston, former IU men’s basketball player has joined the United Fidelity Bank team. Elston will serve as the Community Development Officer for United Fidelity’s Carmel, Indiana Regional Operations.

A native of nearby Tipton, Indiana, Elston played four years for the Hoosiers and was a member of the 2013 Big Ten Championship squad and the 2012 Sweet Sixteen team. Following his playing career at IU, Elston played professionally overseas for two seasons. In 2015, Elston returned to the Hoosiers as the Director of Player Development.

Donald R. Neel, President, and CEO, commented, “We are very excited to have someone of Derek’s caliber to join our team. I am certain that his background, experiences, and competitive spirit will drive United Fidelity’s success in serving the central Indiana banking market.”

Elston holds a bachelor’s degree in Sports Communication Broadcast and a master’s degree in Sports Administration. Derek and his wife, Caroline, will reside in the Carmel area.

