Former ITT Tech Students to Receive $5.4M in Debt Relief

The Office of Attorney General has secured an agreement to obtain $5.4 million in debt relief for 602 former ITT Tech Students in Indiana, Attorney General Curtis Hill announced Wednesday.

The payment is the result of a multi-state settlement with Student CU Connet CUSO, which awards $168 million to ITT tech students nationwide. CUSO, which gave ITT Tech $189 million in student loans between 2009 and 2011, will close this year.

As a result of the settlement, CUSO must also forgo collection of outstanding loans and notify credit reporting agencies of the status of all borrowers.

CUSO is also required to supply Credit Reporting Agencies with information to update credit information for affected borrowers.

“Protecting Indiana families is our top priority,” Attorney General Curtis Hill said. “This settlement holds CUSO accountable for its participation with ITT in subjecting ITT students to abusive lending practices, and it provides relief to hundreds of Indiana students who attended ITT Tech and incurred massive debts for an education and loans they could not repay nor discharge.”

