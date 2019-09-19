Former Henderson Teacher Arrested on Sodomy Charges

A former Henderson teacher is behind bars on sodomy charges.

Police say a juvenile reported the incident on September 10th alleging she had sexual contact with 27-year-old Evan Harvey, a former teacher at the Central Learning Academy.

The alleged sexual contact happened on multiple occasions throughout the 2018-2019 school year.

Harvey was arrested Thursday morning on a third-degree sodomy charge.

Anyone with information on this case should call the Henderson Police Dept. at (270) 831-1295 or (270) 724-4400.

