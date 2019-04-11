Former Haubstadt PTO President, Treasurer Pleads Guilty to 2 Felony Counts

The former president and treasurer of the Haubstadt Community School Parent-Teacher Association pleaded guilty to two level 6 felony counts of theft.

Bridget Eaton of Missouri was charged last fall with six felony charges of theft and a misdemeanor charge of forgery. During court, she was ordered to pay $15,282.55 to the organization as part of a plea agreement.

In the plea agreement, four of the charges were dismissed, and in exchange for the guilty plea to the theft charges, she was sentenced to 540 days of probation on each count, to run concurrently.

Two felony convictions will be entered as misdemeanors if she completes probation successfully.

