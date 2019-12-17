Former GardaWorld Employee Sentenced for Stealing Money

Former GardaWorld armored truck driver Mark Nicholas Espinosa has been sentenced to 37 months in prison, followed by two years of supervised release.

He’s also been ordered to pay $931, 285.22 in restitution for five charges related to the theft of more than $900,000 from the vehicle.

Espinosa was charged by a Louisville Grand Jury in February with theft from a common carrier, bank robbery, interstate transportation of stolen money, monetary transactions involving stolen money, and money laundering.

Authorities say Espinosa was working with a partner in a bullet-proof armored truck, collecting money from various Louisville businesses on December 5, 2018.

When the duo arrived at the Jefferson Mall in Louisville, Espinosa’s partner exited the vehicle to collect cash from customers inside the Mall. When Espinosa’s partner exited the Mall, Espinosa was not there.

Officials located the GardaWorld truck abandoned in the Mall parking lot. Espinosa was missing, but his gun, backpack, and cell phone battery were located inside the truck. Also missing was $932,285.22 in cash from the back of the truck.

Espinosa stole the money and fled Kentucky to Connecticut, driving through Ohio and Pennsylvania, in an attempt to evade law enforcement.

Espinosa was ultimately arrested in Connecticut, living under the name Sam Smith, and $892,737.89 was found in Espinosa’s Connecticut apartment.

