Former Firefighter Files Federal Suit Alleging Misconduct

Some major misconduct allegations are being brought against Scott Township Fire and EMS.

A former first responder is claiming he was wrongfully dismissed from the department.

He says during his time working, he was subject to inappropriate behavior by those above him in the chain of command.

Benjamin Norris was a firefighter and Emergency Medical Technician with Scott Township. But now, he’s a plaintiff in a federal complaint filed on Friday.

In the civil action, Norris says he was discriminated against.

He claims he lost his job over the summer of 2019, and that the department retaliated against him following repeated sexual harassment.

The lawsuit names the department, Lieutenant Jason Mullins, and Fire Chief Adam Farrar as defendants.

Norris claims there were multiple instances of inappropriate sexual behavior and messages directed to him, going all the way to the top: not just from his supervisor–Lt. Mullins–but from Chief Farrar.

As a result, he’s looking for damages, and $750,000 in lost wages.

The lawsuit comes within a 90-day window. In October, Norris’ claim was dismissed by the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

The commission was “…unable to conclude that the information obtained establishes violations of the statutes,” but noted that “This does not certify…compliance with the statutes,” and allowed for a lawsuit to go forward.

Now, that suit has, the last weekday before its due date.

We reached out to Ben Norris for more on his claim.

He told us that due to the severity of the lawsuit, and for the privacy of his family, he could not yet comment. He added that an official statement with his lawyer is coming.

We also reached out to Scott Township Fire and EMS.

They shared that they hadn’t been served, and as such couldn’t offer any statements on the suit.

When asked about the prior Equal Employment Opportunity Commission claim, they noted that it had been dismissed in October.

We will continue to follow developments in this federal case, on air and online.

