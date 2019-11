Evansville Police are investigating a series of thefts at Fifth Third Bank on Washington Avenue.

Police say a former employee stole a total of $6,000 from October 12, 2018, to September 5, 2019.

Six DVDs were given to EPD with video surveillance of the incident to turn over to financial crimes.

This is a developing story, stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.

