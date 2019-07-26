Former Fair Oaks Employee Now in ICE Custody

A man accused of abusing calves at an Indiana dairy farm is now in federal immigration custody.

Edgar Garzado Vasquez, 36, was transferred to U.S. immigration and customs enforcement after bonding out of jail.

Garzado Vasquez is a Mexican national and officials believe he’s in the U.S. illegally.

He is one of three former Fair Oaks Farm employees accused of abusing calves at the farm and charged with animal cruelty.

Garzado Vasquez will remain in ICE custody until authorities figure out his immigration status.

