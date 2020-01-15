Former Evansville Physician Sentenced for Possessing Child Pornography

A former Evansville physician was sentenced to five years in federal prison for possessing child pornography.

John Honningford, 47, of Evansville was sentenced in federal court by U.S. District Judge Richard L. Young after he pleaded guilty to possession of sexually explicit material involving minors.

An investigation of Honningford’s hard drive led to the discovery of folders containing depictions of minors engaged in sex acts and minors depicted in sexually explicit poses, including depictions of the genital and public area of the minors.

A total of 10,178 images, 72 videos, and 11 bondage images ranging from toddler to pre-teen were found in Honningford’s primary computer.

Honningford will serve 10 years’ supervised release following his prison sentence.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

