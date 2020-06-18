Former Employee at Diocese of Owensboro Accused of Sex Abuse in Civil Suit

The Diocese of Owensboro says a former employee of three western Kentucky parishes is part of a larger civil suit alleging abuse against minors in the Archdiocese of Agaña.

In that suit, Ray Caluag is accused of grooming/abusing minors in the 1990s. The Diocese of Owensboro is not aware of any reports of abuse while serving here.

Caluag served as the music director at the following locations in the Diocese of Owensboro:

1999 – 2000: St. Mary of the Woods, Whitesville

2004 – 2005: St. Mary of the Woods, Whitesville

2005 – 2009: St. Mary Magdalene, Sorgho

2006 – 2010: St. Elizabeth, Curdsville

Diocese says it will reach out to every person who alleges that he or she was abused by anyone acting in the name of the Church, whether the alleged abuse was recent or occurred many years in the past.

