Former Employee Accuses Prosecutor Nick Hermann of Sexual Harassment

A discrimination complaint has been filed against Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann. The complaint claims Hermann unfairly fired Samantha Merideth after rejecting his sexual advances. Back in January, Merideth was forced to resign from her position in the Prosecutor’s Office.

According to Merideth, Hermann handcuffed and confined her in his hotel room back in August 2013 after she agreed to speak with him privately.

In a statement released by Merideth, she demands the resignation of Hermann and calls for all his victims to come forward.

Scott Danks, Chairman of the Vanderburgh County Democratic Party, made a Facebook post detailing the allegations but has since deleted the post; however, the posts still remain on Twitter.

So our local prosecutor , Nick Hermann, handcuffs a woman, confines her to his hotel room, lifts her up on his shoulders with the intention of having sex with her and the local media doesn’t report. Only in Evansville. And E is for everyone??? — Scott Danks (@Scott_Danks) May 28, 2019

Merideth released the following statement: Samantha-Merideths-Statement

The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office, on behalf of Hermann, released the following statement: Statement

