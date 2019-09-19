Former Deaconess President Named CEO of Methodist Health

Linda E. White, the former President and CEO of Deaconess Health System has been appointed as the new CEO of Methodist Health.

“As the former President and CEO of Deaconess Health System, Linda will bring her experience and expertise to Methodist Health, focusing on enhancing quality and financial stability,” said Dane Shields, Chairman, Board of Directors, Methodist Health. “As Deaconess and Methodist Health continue to work together to bring about a shared focus on enhancing local care in western Kentucky, Linda’s leadership and knowledge will further strengthen this effort.”

The appointment will be effective October 1, 2019.

Current Methodist Health President & CEO Benny Nolen will serve as both Assistant CEO at Methodist Health, and CEO of Methodist Health Union County.

White’s appointment comes one year after the Deaconess and Methodist Health affiliation was announced. At that time, Deaconess became 1/3 minority owner of Methodist Health.

