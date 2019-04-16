Former Daviess County Dispatcher Arrested on Rape and Sexual Misconduct Charges

A Daviess County, Indiana dispatcher and reserve officer with the Washington Police Department has been arrested on rape and sexual misconduct charges.
23-year-old Terry Hill, Jr. is formally charged with rape, sexual misconduct with a minor, child solicitation and sexual battery.
The charges stem from alleged incidents that happened while Hill was working as a volunteer girls soccer coach at Washington Catholic.
He spent two years as a dispatcher, but he’s been suspended for the past several weeks.
Hill was released after posting a $500,000 bond.