Former Daviess County Dispatcher Arrested on Rape and Sexual Misconduct Charges

A Daviess County, Indiana dispatcher and reserve officer with the Washington Police Department has been arrested on rape and sexual misconduct charges.

23-year-old Terry Hill, Jr. is formally charged with rape, sexual misconduct with a minor, child solicitation and sexual battery.

The charges stem from alleged incidents that happened while Hill was working as a volunteer girls soccer coach at Washington Catholic.

He spent two years as a dispatcher, but he’s been suspended for the past several weeks.

Hill was released after posting a $500,000 bond.

