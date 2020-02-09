Former Alabama Gov. George Wallace’s Daughter Speaks in Evansville

In observance of Black History Month, The Baptist Ministers and Deacons Alliance held their 5th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Scholarship Banquet at the Old National Events Plaza on Saturday night.

Peggy Wallace Kennedy, the daughter of former Alabama governor and segregationist George Wallace was the guest speaker at Saturday’s banquet.

Wallace said she looked forward to honoring the life and legacy of Dr. King.

“We have a lot of challenges that lay ahead of us,” she said. “We need to stand shoulder to shoulder to face them together. You know John Lewis said we are one family, one America and he is right, America is about all of us not just some of us.”

Mrs. Peggy Wallace-Kennedy is the daughter of former Alabama Governor and segregationist George Wallace. She’s speaking at tonight’s 5th annual Scholarship Banquet of the Baptist Ministers and Deacons Alliance of Evansville and Vicinity. It was great catching up with her today. pic.twitter.com/esKCKgCQPb — Noah Alatza (@noahalatza) February 8, 2020

Proceeds from the day will benefit the Baptist Ministers And Deacons Alliance Scholarship Fund.

