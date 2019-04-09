Former Advertising Rep. Pleads Guilty in Gibson County

A former advertising representative plead guilty Tuesday to three level-6 felony counts of theft, forgery, and fraud.

25-year-old Neeley Held of Loogootee was sentenced to 360 days of probation for the three felony counts. The judge dismissed 19 other felony counts in the case.

Held was arrested last summer on 22 charges: one count of theft, seven counts of fraud, and 14 counts of forgery reported by her former employer Paxton Media Group. She worked as an advertising sales rep for the Group, who owns Princeton Daily Clarion, Vincennes Sun-Commerical, and Mount Carmel Register newspapers.

According to police, Held was accused to have made more than $125,000 in overcharges and unauthorized charges to newspaper advertising customers. Held placed false ads and charged businesses for false ads. Those documents say she also forged signatures and used business credit cards.

Some of the businesses included Jasper Memorial Hospital, Princeton Veterinary Hospital, State Farm, and Patriot Motors.

