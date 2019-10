The Forever 21 in Eastland Mall will close its doors following the company’s bankruptcy filing.

On Sunday, Forever 21 filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and said it planned to close 178 of its U.S. locations.

The California-based company says the closures are due to online competition and aggressive global expansion.

Forever 21 was founded in 1984 and operated more than 8000 stores globally.

