Fordsville Man Arrested for Sex Crimes Involving Minor

An Ohio County man is facing several charges after being accused of having a sexual relationship with a minor.

Kentucky State Police arrested 37-year-old Seth Stiff of Fordsville on Tuesday

KSP launched the investigation on Stiff after allegations were made suggesting he had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a juvenile.

He’s charged with the following:

Rape, 1 st Degree – (Victim under 12 years old)

Degree – (Victim under 12 years old) Sodomy, 1 st Degree – (Victim under 12 years old)

Degree – (Victim under 12 years old) Two (2) Counts of Incest – (Victim under 12 years old)

Four (4) Counts of Sexual Abuse, 1st Degree – (Victim under 12 years old)

Stiff is being held in the Ohio County Detention Center on a $250,000 full cash bond.

