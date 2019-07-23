Kentucky
Fordsville Man Arrested for Sex Crimes Involving Minor
An Ohio County man is facing several charges after being accused of having a sexual relationship with a minor.
Kentucky State Police arrested 37-year-old Seth Stiff of Fordsville on Tuesday
KSP launched the investigation on Stiff after allegations were made suggesting he had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a juvenile.
He’s charged with the following:
- Rape, 1st Degree – (Victim under 12 years old)
- Sodomy, 1st Degree – (Victim under 12 years old)
- Two (2) Counts of Incest – (Victim under 12 years old)
- Four (4) Counts of Sexual Abuse, 1st Degree – (Victim under 12 years old)
Stiff is being held in the Ohio County Detention Center on a $250,000 full cash bond.