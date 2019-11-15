Ford Recalls F-150s Due to Electrical Problems

Ford recalls more than 168,000 F-150s in for electrical problems.

The recall affects thousands of trucks built through June 24 to October 1 of this year.

The company says electrical problems are causing engines to stall and in some cases catch fire.

Ford said it wasn’t aware of any accidents or injuries that have happened as a result of the malfunction.

Dealerships will check out the battery cable joint and remove the additional adhesive that may be causing the problems.

Owners will be notified of more specifics the week of November 25.

