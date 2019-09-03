Ford Center, Victory Theatre Announces Clear Bag Policy

The Ford Center and Victory Theatre will implement a Clear Bag Policy in an effort to provide a safer environment. The new policy will go into effect on October 1st and applies to guests attending all events held in both venues.

Under the new policy, bags of any size including handbags will not be allowed into the Ford Center or Victory Theatre unless they are clear. Guests are encouraged to bring only essential items and will be permitted to carry one of the following approved bags:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag

Small clutch/purse, no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″

An exception will be made for credentialed staff, approved media and medically necessary items that cannot fit into a clear bag, after proper inspection.

Guests will be asked to return unapproved bags and other prohibited items to their vehicle or dispose of it at their discretion.

The Ford Center ticket office will sell a limited number of bags.

Comments

comments