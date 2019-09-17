FOP Schedules Confidence Vote Wednesday for EPD Chief Billy Bolin

The Fraternal Order of Police will hold a vote of confidence for Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin.

According to a Facebook post from Bolin, tensions between EPD and the FOP have existed for years, but the public typically doesn’t hear about them.

Chief Bolin says he will remain in his position no matter what the FOP says.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke answered several questions about the FOP confidence vote outside the Rotary Club “State of the Country” luncheon Tuesday afternoon. He released the following statement:

Chief Billy Bolin and his command staff have my unequivocal support. He’s been positively connecting with the community since day one of our administration. Under Chief Bolin’s leadership, our police department has made great strides in community outreach efforts, while working diligently to protect our city. I’m confident he will continue to look out for the best interests of our citizens, as well as our officers.

