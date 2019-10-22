Footage of Bellarmine Athletes Posted to Porn Site Sparks Investigation

An investigation is underway after a video surfaced on a porn site showing former female-athletes from Bellarmine University inside locker rooms at a South Carolina college, WLKY reported Tuesday.

Police say last week five videos from five different colleges and universities were posted on the porn site showing female athletes showering and changing clothes.

After receiving a tip from a concerned parent, a Gaffney police filed the report on October 10th. The report says the incidents happened between September 2012 and October 2013.

Bellarmine University released the following statement:

We were recently made aware that, several years ago, a group of Bellarmine student-athletes were filmed without their knowledge or consent in a locker room during an away athletic event at Limestone College. We promptly notified the affected former student-athletes about this distressing incident and made resources available to them. We are angry and horrified that our former student-athletes were the victims of this despicable crime.

Officials say the videos have been taken down over the past several days.

The person who planted the camera is not believed to be a Limestone student, WLKY reported.

Comments

comments