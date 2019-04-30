Foodie News

Attention foodies…there’s been a lot of action in the restaurant world…here’s what you need to know:

First up, Bokeh Lounge has been stepping up their food game since being bought out by Mo and Jack…and their latest addition?

Eggrolls!

For the month of May, their specialty selection is the Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls – 2 hand rolled eggrolls filled with shredded chicken, celery, cheddar cheese, and buffalo sauce, served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese.





And rumors are swirling that Tropicana is getting rid of their weekday buffet…

Anna Pendley posted in Tri-State Restaurant Reviews that, as of tomorrow, Tropicana will no longer offer a weekday buffet.

Instead, it will be available Friday evenings, and all day Saturday and Sunday.

If you have any information, please shoot me an email (girons@wevv.com).

Maiden’s Brewery has updated their menu, and added several pinball machines, courtesy of High Score Saloon, so you can play and hang after you’ve scarfed one of their signature dishes.

They’ll also be hosting Beer Yoga May 11th at noon to benefit the Blondes team for the Rivalz Blondes versus Brunettes flackle football game, coming up.

And if you’ve been missing Tin Fish in Newburgh?

It’s back…

In a big way, as part of a new complex!

May 4th, this Saturday, enjoy a fun filled day to celebrate the opening of local businesses!

You can enter to win lots of prizes including a $100 gift card to Tin Fish!

Check out R4 designs, Chinno’s Hair, Spray’d and Wilde Horticulture.

There will be music, giveaways, food and special sales just for this event!

And popular summer-time ice cream spot, Ben and Penny’s announced that it will be closing.

But due to overwhelming response, they reversed their decision and decided to hold open management interviews to see if they can find someone to keep the place open and continuing to serve ice cream on the Ohio.

And Madeleine’s Fusion Restaurant has a new addition to the menu…

Welcome to Pork-ception!

A pork, within a pork, within a pork.

This culinary masterpiece is comprised of spicy sausage wrapped in a pork tenderloin then wrapped in a blanket of bacon.

This delicious concoction is sliced and place atop a bed of sweet-savory polenta and sliced braised pear.

To finish, the dish is slathered in a decadent pork pan sauce.

And that’s what’s new in the restaurant world…remember to eat local.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments