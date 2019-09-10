Foodie News: Openings and Old Favorites

Lots of great news for you foodies — and those of you addicted to trying everything new —

First up, if you missed my review of the “dress rehearsal” on our website, BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse has officially opened on North Green River Road.





Walking in to BJ’s, you re instantly greeted by an elite staff trained by industry professionals.

The decor is mainly industrial, with an open floor plan that helps to make the large dining area feel laid back instead of oppressive.

Don’t let the several enormous TVs fool you while you can watch sports, this isn’t a sports bar per se.

It’s a dining experience.

The menu is extensive and includes flatbreads, sandwiches, pizzas, steaks, pork chops, ribs, pastas, dessert and more!

As a brewhouse, they have an insane beer collection on hand.

You can download their mobile app to access mobile pay, a preferred waitlist, to order ahead and receive exclusive offers.

Their premier rewards plus program allows you to get up to 50% more value per point earn 1 point for each $1 spent on food.

Good news for those of you who were big fans of Los Alfaros…

The Mexican restaurant will re-open its doors at their new location on North Weinbach, next Tuesday from 10 am until 9 pm.

Reviewers rave about their ceviche and papusas…



Tropical Smoothie Café on Green River Road is now open.

The café serves healthy sandwiches, wraps and salads along with bold, flavorful smoothies, all made-to-order with quality ingredients.



And if you were a regular at the Red Fez, and were a huge fan of that amazing fried chicken…you might have been wondering where their head down-home cook went…?

Joe Wagner has landed at Doc’s on Stringtown Road.



With daily specials, ten dollar buckets, the entire season of Major League Baseball on the big screens…and now Joe?

Expect to see wet burritos, fried tilapia and even turkey manhattans on the menu these days, alongside other “not your typical bar food” offerings.

And that’s what’s new and now in the world of delicious-ness…happy #TasteTuesday…

When you check these places out, let me know what you thought, and be sure to tag me in your pictures.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments