Foodie News: A New Restaurant, New Exclusive Event and the Return of Some Happy Childhood Favorites

So many delicious things are happening in the world of us foodies…first up, for fans of delicious coffee and coffee shop fare like their signature waffles —

Honey Moon Coffee Company has officially opened a new location on Burkhardt Road!

This location (The Kitchen) is a hybrid between a coffee shop and a café/restaurant with counter service.

The hours at the Burkhardt location will be from 7:00am to 2:30pm, every day, and they’ll be adding a drive thru soon!

They promise to still have your favorite artisanal teas and cold brews.





If you’ve been downtown Friday night for a concert or game and noticed that Gangnam Korean Barbecue was closed?

That’s because they’ve started “Formal Fridays” as a way to showcase their made from scratch entrees.

They promise multi-course meals, with special ingredients.. and it’s exclusive… only open to the first 30 people with reservations.

These are sit down, wait staffed formal events where all the courses are pre-determined.

The several course meal is $70 per person and $120 per couple.

I don’t normally talk about chains, but as a child of the 80’s, I’m stoked to tell you …last week McDonald’s introduced the limited-edition Surprise Happy Meal featuring fan-favorite throwback toys from the past four decades to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the first-ever Happy Meal.

Surprise Happy Meal is available at participating restaurants in more than 90 countries!

And I know that in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, (just about 90 minutes away) they’ve got the complete line-up of the 15 beloved toys, plus the two additional toys available exclusively in the U.S. that are returning for this milestone.

Is your favorite coming back?

The official line-up of the 17 toys coming to the Surprise Happy Meal in the U.S includes:

1988’s Cowboy McNugget, Fireman McNugget and Mail Carrier McNugget, 1995’s Hamburglar and Power Rangers, Bugs Bunny from 1996’s Space Jam, iconic pop-culture throw-backs like a Furby, Tamagotchi and Hello Kitty.

I heard there might even be a Beanie Baby!

That’s what’s new in the foodie world, if you do make it to Kentucky and snag a Happy Meal toy, can you grab another one for me?

