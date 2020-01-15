Foodie News: From Authentic Peruvian Fare to Subs and Shepherd’s Pie

The Tri-State is home to so many creative chefs, that it’s no wonder it’s foodies’ favorite stomping ground!

So many new places opened last year, with more to come in the world of food — so here’s what you might have missed…

A lot has happened over the last year on Franklin Street, so much so that Siclilano Subs opening might have slipped through the cracks.





This small mom and pop sub shop offers great, big, freshly-made subs with an Italian feel, salads, authentic Cuban sandwiches, homemade soups and daily specials.

The bread for their celebrated Cuban is made by a local small business baker, their veggies are cut fresh daily, cheeses are sliced in house, they only use Boar’s Head meat– it is also sliced to order, and all soups are made from scratch every morning.

Even better?

Siciliano’s offers vegan and keto options!

Mele’s Diner also opened this past year, offering delicious Mexican food and American dishes, as well as breakfast all day.

Located at 6840 Logan Drive in Evansville, all their dishes are cooked to order using only fresh products.

Find entrees from enchiladas and fajitas to country fried steak, balsamic brussels sprouts and ham with pineapple, plus steaks, salads and sandwiches.

Also new this year, Gollita Peruvian Cuisine on East Morgan Avenue serves the foods of Peru, all made from scratch.

Definitely a food-venture, Gollita offers entrees like ceviche, purple corn pudding, anticuchos, banana-leaf tamales, creamy shrimp soup and more.

They also offer a $9.99 lunch special from 11am to 3pm Monday through Friday.

Bread and Butter just opened on Darmstadt Road.

Go in and pick up or drive through for homemade meals to go!

Bread and Butter offers comfort food like shepherd’s pie, broccoli chicken and rice, smoked sausage and red potatoes, and ham and cheese sliders.

Check the hours before you go…they’re typically open from 11am to 6pm.

These are the new restaurants that have opened in the area, if you’ve already ventured out and tried them — let me know, they’re definitely on my list.

And if you know of a place we should check out, let me know about it on my 44News Facebook page.

See more of our amazing area on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville.

And check out what’s happening on the city calendar before you head out for some fun!

Comments

comments