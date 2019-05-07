Foodie News

Lots of things to discuss for you foodies out there…

A brand new restaurant opens in Evansville this weekend!

Kabob Xpress will have its grand opening Saturday at 4:00 pm.

In addition to dining in, the restaurant will also offer carry-out and catering, and has a good selection of vegetarian options.

The first 100 sandwiches on Saturday are free and they will also hand out free samples of gyros, shawarma, kabobs, falafel, hummus, Greek salad and more.

Find Kabob Xpress at 3305 North Green River Road.





Tropicana Evansville’s “Tap House” has been renamed the Brew Brothers Tap House.

If you recognize the name, that’s because this is part of a microbrewery chain found in other casinos.

Tropicana’s Facebook posts says they’ll keep the same great Tap House food with new Brew Brothers family recipes like brisket bites, a Carano family meatball, which has 3/4 lb. of veal with marinara and whipped ricotta cheese and new burger options like Gregg’s Truffle Burger, featuring truffled aioli and truffle gouda cheese .

Keep in mind, because it is in the casino, guests must be 21 or older.

And The Creme in Owensboro is doing something new!

You know how you can get your face on a cake?

How would you feel about sipping a latte with your photo on it?

Here at The Creme, we decided to do things a little different way. Went on Amazon, found a latte printer and said, ‘You know what? This is totally something we can do, add some fun to the place, to The Creme, to Owensboro’…and so basically, we did!

What you can do is on Mondays, you come in, and either you can email us your picture, whatever it is you want.

Find something that day, take a picture, shoot it to us, whatever you want to do. We can take a picture of you, put it on your latte.

So, basically what we do is, you get your picture sent to us, we open it up in the program, get your coffee ready, whatever kind you want, put it on a 20 ounce latte…

Boom. Done!

Remember, you can get your photo printed latte on Mondays only, and it will be a 2 dollar up-charge for the printing.

