Food, Supply Donations Needed for Vulnerable Vanderburgh Co. Citizens

The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office and SWIRCA (Southwestern Indiana Regional Council on Aging) have joined together to deliver household essential goods to residents who, due to age or disability, may have trouble obtaining goods on their own.

Currently, officials at SWIRCA are handling the needs of over 3,500 vulnerable citizens in a six-county radius in southwestern Indiana, fielding hundreds of phone calls every day as the daily demand for food and supplies is increasing.

“It is our job to help meet the needs of the community. That could be in a courtroom or in a time of crisis,” explained Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann.

“We hope this relief fund will ease the minds of many. We desperately need the community to step up in any way they can.” SWIRCA President Rhonda Zuber added, “The threat of COVID-19 to those over 60 and the disabled population makes it very dangerous for our clients to obtain necessary supplies to keep them safe. Help us keep them safe and healthy.”

In anticipation of extended quarantine orders, SWIRCA and the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office are seeking community donations of the following items:

General Supplies

Toilet Paper

Bleach

Wipes (Disinfecting and Personal)

Shampoo/Conditioner

Deodorant

Laundry Detergent

Soap (Hand and Body)

Paper Towels

Food

Canned Goods

Canned Meats

Protein Bars

Pasta

Instant Potatoes

Peanut Butter

Microwaveable Meals

Shelf-Stable Snack Foods

Beginning Wednesday, April 1, donations can be delivered directly to SWIRCA & More located at 16 W. Virginia St. in Evansville, IN every Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Volunteers from the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office will be stationed at SWIRCA to assist in the safe delivery of donations while following CDC guidelines of social distancing.

From that point, the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office and officials from SWIRCA will organize the donations and create drop-off baskets for

vulnerable citizens.

To decrease the risk of transmission, the teams will then safely deliver the completed baskets and/or facilitate pick-up to SWIRCA’s growing list of clients.

For questions on how to help, you can call the Vulnerable Citizen Relief Hotline at 812-464-7800.

