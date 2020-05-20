Henderson CountyKentucky
Food Service Program in Henderson Kicks Off Thursday
Starting May 21, Henderson County Schools will launch its summer food service program.
Henderson County Schools Summer Food Service Program will begin serving meals once a week on Thursdays, from 10 a.m to 1 p.m. to children 18 and younger.
Meals will be provided on a first-come-first-serve basis. Each child will receive a total of 12 meals including breakfast and lunch for the week.
Summer Food Service School Sites
- Bend Gate Elementary School
- East Heights Elementary School
- Jefferson Elementary School
- Students do not have to be enrolled in the school where they pick up meals.
- Summer Food Service Community Grab & Go Sites
- Corydon Baptist Church & Geneva Store
- Saddlebrook Apts & Sunset Lane/Racetrack Rd Trailer Park
- Fair Acres Apts & Ashford Mobile Home Park Area
- Cambridge Pointe Apartments
- Housing Authority, Arbor Drive, Cottages of Henderson
- Bellfield Baptist Church
- Adams Lane & Woodview Apts
- Beals Church & Spottsville School
The route will run every Thursday from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Officials say your child must meet the bus to receive the meals. There will be no home delivery.