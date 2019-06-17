Food Program Providing Weekend Meals to Seniors

An Owensboro program, curbing food waste and feeding local home bound seniors, is winning national awards. The program has been so successful there’s a push to implement it around the state.

The food used to make these frozen meals would’ve been thrown in the trash. Now, nearly 100 local seniors will have food to eat this weekend thanks to this award winning program.

Before this program started last year, Owensboro Health Regional Hospital was throwing away up to 500 meals a day.

“We were wasting a lot of food and what I mean by that is, food that’s already prepared, in trays that is ready to be baked or served, but unused and untouched,” said Owensboro Health Regional Hospital Director of Community Engagement Debbie Zuerner-Johnson.

All that food is now packaged by volunteers at the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County, adding up to nearly 9,000 frozen meals provided to local elderly people that can’t leave their homes.

“They look forward to those,” said Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County Executive Director Dana Peveler. “They depend on those.”

Many home bound seniors in the community would go hungry without this frozen food because Meals on Wheels doesn’t deliver on the weekends.

“There’s no other way to put it,” said Peveler, “they’re just going without.

“Very quickly we learn that, what seniors do is taking their food on Thursday and they cut it in half and Friday they cut it in half and half portion for their weekend meals and that’s just not acceptable. It’s absolutely nor acceptable,” added Zuerner-Johnson.

The program has been so successful, it’s won several awards including the most recent, the National Association of Regional Councils Rural Achievement Award, which was accepted by the Greater River Area Development District.

Now, the goal is to take the program to other communities.

“We know that what’s happening here is a good thing and a positive thing for our seniors,” said Zuerner-Johnson. “The most important thing now to happen is that we can sustain it, continue it and replicated it. Not only in our own community, but throughout the state of Kentucky and beyond.”

