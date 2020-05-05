Food Pantries Prepare for Increased Demand

This health crisis is putting more pressure on food banks. Here at home, several organizations have been jumping in to help to mitigate that pressure.

Sister Donna Herr, from St. Vincent de Paul, says the incredible response of school districts, businesses, and organizations during the coronavirus pandemic is taking the pressure off food pantries. Although, that is expected to change within the coming months.

“I think the numbers are going to go up eventually as soon as some of the other groups are not giving out food,” says Sister Donna Herr.

On average, St. Vincent de Paul helps about 11 hundred families each month. They are buckling down for those in need to nearly double, similar to the spike in 2009 during and after the Great Recession.

If you are in need of some food right now you can call the Evansville Emergency Food Pantry Consortium at 812-401-0606.

St. Vincent De Paul is open Tuesday through Friday. They are accepting checks to help buy more food in the coming months.

