Food Packaging Company Hit With 33 Lawsuits for Failing to Recall Defective Spray Cans

Food packaging giant Conagra Brands Inc. is facing 17 new lawsuits from victims injured from exploding household cooking spray cans.

A total of 33 lawsuits have been filed in Cook County Circuit Court by Koshoff Koshoff & Bieder and Meyers & Flowers against Conagra highlighting the ongoing risks of the defective spray cans.

The food packaging giant manufactures PAM and other similar cooking spray brands.

The lawsuits say the defective spray cans have led to permanent injuries for dozens of workers, children, and parents. While Conagra has stopped production of these spray cans a nationwide recall has yet to be issued by the company; instead, letting cans sit on shelves in stores like Costco, BJ’s Warehouse, Walmart, and online at Amazon.

Manufacturer of the spray cans, DS Containers, INC. is also named in the lawsuits.

“These are more shocking examples of Conagra’s negligence putting consumers in danger. It is beyond irresponsible that Conagra continues to sell cans of household cooking spray that are susceptible to explosion just so they can turn a profit. Despite having known about these issues for months, Conagra has refused to institute a nationwide recall in order to protect consumers. It’s time for Conagra to act and recall these defective cans now,” said J. Craig Smith of Koskoff Koskoff & Bieder.

Below are some details of the incidents involving defective spray cans:

On June 17, 2019 , Edward Oliver was burned in his home while cooking using a Member’s Mark cooking spray can be sold at Sam’s Wholesale. He was airlifted to a burn center in Texas where he was placed into a medically induced coma for 20 days. Mr. Oliver has a wife and four young children.

On April 6, 2019, Larry Mulanax was cooking at home when his PAM cooking spray can exploded. He had to be airlifted to a burn center in Missouri, where he was hospitalized for nearly three weeks. His kitchen was severely damaged by the fire, and he suffered burns on the entire top half of his body. He now has scarring on his arms, hands, and face. Most of his hair was completely burned off at the time of the incident.

On March 1, 2018, Marco Rivera caught on fire when a PAM cooking spray exploded while at home with his wife and two small children. Rivera, a professional body builder, suffered burns and severely injured his shoulder. After shoulder surgery and a year of rehabilitation, he was forced to retire from bodybuilding. He still has scarring and discoloration on his shoulder, arm, and back.

On August 2, 2017, chef Challis Buck was severely burned by an exploding PAM cooking spray bottle while working at a restaurant. She suffered severe injuries to the back of her body from her ankles to her head, and all of her hair was burned off. She received treatment at a burn care unit for over four months. She was pregnant at the time, and her pregnancy was deemed high risk because of the treatment required for her burns.

On February 1, 2018, twins Brittany and Brianna Kraemer-Burns were injured while working at a restaurant in Burton, Texas. Both were hospitalized for several days and Brianna, who was cooking at the time, had to receive skin grafts. Both now have scarring and swelling on their arms, hands, and neck.

On July 26, 2018, Brandon Cox was working in a restaurant kitchen in Summerville, South Carolina, when a spray can suddenly exploded, igniting a fire in the kitchen. Cox was severely burned all over his body and has experienced scarring and disfigurement. He has not been able to return to work and continues to receive significant medical treatment. Video of the incident can be seen here:

