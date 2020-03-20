Food Banks Prepare for Shortages Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

As restaurants and businesses close amid the coronavirus outbreak, food banks across the country are preparing for an increase in demand.

The Food Bank of Northern Indiana is implementing some changes, limiting the number of shoppers inside the community pantry to five at a time.

Everyone has to use hand sanitizer before coming inside and the executive director says they could soon see an entirely new group of people needing food.

“We want them to come in here as well, we want to help people, we want them to have a dignified experience. it just going to take us a little bit longer with the number of people who need to go through every day. but we are here to serve people and we always will be,” said Marijo Martinec, Executive Director of Food Bank of Northern Indiana.

Anyone willing to volunteer their time or resources is encouraged to reach out to their local food bank.

